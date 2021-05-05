Bicentenary Of Napoleon’s Death – Today’s Event To Be Broadcast Live

Today, Wednesday 5 May 2021, marks 200 years since the death of Napoleon, Emperor of the French.

To commemorate the Bicentenary of Napoleon’s death, the gardens at Longwood House will be open from 5pm and a ceremony will take place at 5.30pm to include a two-minute silence, at 5.48pm, the playing of the Last Post and various readings and pieces of music, half-masting of the flag and the Telegraph signals announcing Napoleon’s death.

Members of the public are able to attend and there will be a late opening of the gardens which will be specially illuminated for the occasion. Please note: like in 1821, no one will be authorised to go inside the Emperor’s apartments.

Today’s event will be broadcast live via the promo channel on local TV as well as on YouTube and Facebook – accessed via: www.napoleon200.sh.

SHG

