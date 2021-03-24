Approved Bills to be Presented at the next Formal Legislative Council Meeting

The following Bills have been approved by Executive Council for presentation as Government business at the next formal meeting of Legislative Council, commencing Friday, 26 March 2020:

Second Supplementary Appropriation (2020/21) Bill, 2021

Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021

These Bills can be found on the Bills for an Ordinance page on the St Helena Government website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/.

Notes to Editors

Second Supplementary Appropriation (2020/21) Bill, 2021

To increase the amounts provided for the services of the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021

To amend the Income Tax Ordinance, 2012, to make provision for the taxation of certain allowances and for connected and incidental purposes.

#StHelena #BillsforOrdinances #LegislativeCouncil

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

24 March 2021