Appropriation Bill 2021 to be taken forward to Legislative Council Meeting

Executive Council has approved the Appropriation Bill, 2021, to be printed, published and presented as Government business at the formal Legislative Council meeting to be held on Friday, 16 July 2021.

The Appropriation Bill, 2021, provides for the services of the financial year 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 and the accompanying Budget Book sets out the recurrent revenue and expenditure and capital expenditure for each portfolio for the financial year 2021/22. The budget will be allocated to portfolios to deliver the outputs and outcomes as set out in Council’s Strategic Priorities and St Helena’s National Goals in the 10-year Plan.

The total St Helena Government Expenditure budget for 2021/22 is £48.462 million. This is broken down as £46.851 million for recurrent expenditure and a further £1.611 million allocated for Capital Expenditure across portfolios and service areas.

At Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting, Members recognised that the Budget Settlement was a culmination of a lot of hard work which had once again taken a long time, resulting in St Helena Government having to commence the financial year with another rollover budget.

Members noted that the settlement is a good outcome for St Helena given the circumstances but also recognised that there will be challenges for portfolios.

Members were pleased that provision to maintain access to the Island especially for medical referrals and essential travel needs has been included in the Budget, that changes to Income Related Benefits legislation would be addressed and that funding was made available for essential works and replacement equipment at the Community Care Complex.

At the formal Legislative Council Meeting on 16 July, the Financial Secretary will make his Budget Speech in which he will highlight key service areas where funds have been allocated as well as remark on the achievements and plans for the year ahead.

Both the Appropriation Bill, 2021, and the Budget Book are available to view on the Bills for an Ordinance page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/.

SHG

8 July 2021