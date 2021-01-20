Alexia Lawrence Achieves Registration as a Biomedical Scientist with the UK Health and Care Professions Council

Alexia Lawrence achieves registration with the UK HCPC as a Biomedical Scientist

Alexia secured an honorary contract with South West London Pathology after achieving a first-class honours degree in Biomedical Science

Alexia completed the IBMS Registration Training Portfolio and successfully achieved the IBMS Certificate of Competence

Alexia Lawrence of St Paul’s has achieved registration with the UK Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) as a Biomedical Scientist. This is a legally protected title that may only be used by individuals who demonstrate that they meet the HCPC Standards of Proficiency through a combination of academic qualifications and clinical laboratory training.

After achieving a first-class honours degree in Biomedical Science at Kingston University, Alexia secured an honorary contract with South West London Pathology within the Medical Microbiology Department based at St George’s Hospital – one of the most advanced in the UK with the most up-to-date and cutting-edge technology.

Alexia undertook clinical laboratory training in bacteriology, virology and molecular diagnostics. Alexia also undertook training to carry out work within Containment Level 3 Laboratories. These laboratories are used for the isolation and identification of high-risk hazard group 3 organisms. She also worked with the virology team at the forefront of COVID-19 testing in South West London. During this time, Alexia completed the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) Registration Training Portfolio and successfully achieved the IBMS Certificate of Competence culminating in her achieving registration with the HCPC as a Biomedical Scientist.

Alexia Commented:

“It has been a truly unique experience. I was prepared for an intense period of training, but no one foresaw this pandemic, and I never imagined that I would find myself working at the heart of the battle against COVID-19. It has been intense and exhausting, but it has also been a privilege to have been a part of such an incredible team of professionals working tirelessly to provide a critical service. The whole experience has been rewarding both personally and professionally, and I am very pleased to have earned my position as a Biomedical Scientist during these unusual and challenging times. I owe a debt of gratitude to the SWLP Medical Microbiology team for their commitment to my training, to the SHG UK Representative Mrs Kedell Worboys for her unwavering support and encouragement, and to SHG for their investment into my career development.”

SHG UK Representative, Kedell Worboys MBE, commented:

“It has been a long journey involving hard work and personal sacrifices for Alexia to get registration as a Biomedical Scientist – huge congratulations to her. It is a clear example of SHG investing in people and great to see another young St Helenian who will return home fully qualified.”

On behalf of the Health Directorate, Senior Biomedical Scientist, Geoffrey Benjamin, concluded:

“I would like to congratulate Alexia on her excellent achievements. She has worked extremely hard through some difficult times and can now reap the rewards in becoming a registered Biomedical Scientist. I look forward to having Alexia back in the Lab on St Helena.”

#StHelena #Health #Education #SaintSuccess #BiomedicalScientist

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

20 January 2021