Additional Public Transport Route To Continue Following Trial Period

The Public Transport Service route from Blue Hill to Jamestown and return will continue to operate on the last Thursday of each month as a result of a successful three-month trial period.

This additional route was trialled following feedback received from members of the public who completed the Public Transport Service questionnaire which was issued towards the end of 2020. The route will continue to operate until 31 March 2022 and use of the route will be monitored until that time. If it continues to be well utilised, it is likely to continue in the next financial year.

Colin’s Garage will continue to operate this route on the last Thursday of each month, departing Blue Hill Community Centre at 9am, travelling to Head O’Wain and then on to Jamestown via White Gate and Half Tree Hollow. The return journey departs Jamestown at 1pm following the same itinerary.

SHG

2 September 2021