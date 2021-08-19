Adam Fowler Achieves Bachelor’s Degree In Electronic Engineering

Adam Fowler of Half Tree Hollow graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering with First-Class Honours from the University of Portsmouth on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, following three years of study.

Adam explained:

“The course covered a variety of topics ranging from digital systems, programming, system design, and research skills. The first year covered analysis of systems and learning key principles which provided a good foundation for the second year which focussed more on design and implementation. Some of the projects included building oscillators, programming a line follower robot using microcontrollers and writing encryption code.

“For my final year, the modules I studied were Advanced Electronic Systems, Control Systems Design, Digital Signal Processing and Artificial Intelligence. Alongside these modules I also focussed on my final year project where I chose to design and build a robot which could be controlled remotely using SMS text messages. The robot can move in any direction and is equipped with obstacle avoidance capabilities. Messages are sent to the robot over a mobile network meaning that it can be operated from vast distances, overcoming the limitations associated with other communication methods such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In theory, the user should be able to control it from anywhere in the world; provided there is an available mobile network.”

Adam will remain in the UK for approximately two years to gain some professional experience which will build on what he has learned at degree level. He is currently working with code access systems and is being trained in hardware and software development.

Adam commented:

“The overall experience was extremely valuable and has allowed me to grow both professionally and personally. I would say it was my most challenging and rewarding experience so far and I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to embark on such a journey. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has made this possible such as the Scholarship Committee, employers, teachers, family and friends. After all, my achievements are a reflection of those who have supported me along the way.”

Portfolio Director of Education, Wendy Benjamin, concluded:

“This is another proud moment for us. Congratulations and well done to Adam. We hope that through his current role he can gain as much professional experience as possible and return to us one day to be able to share his expertise for the benefit of St Helena.”

Congratulations are extended to Adam!

SHG

19 August 2021