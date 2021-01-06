2021 Shortage Occupation Questionnaire

Due to the focus on the upcoming Population and Housing Census 2021, SHG will not be conducting a full business survey this financial year. However, in order to understand how local labour market conditions have changed since last year, employers are asked to complete a short survey regarding positions that are difficult to recruit and the impact this has had on their business.

The information collected in this survey will be used to inform the 2021 Shortage Occupation List and other policies related to careers and employment. Data will only be reported in summary and individual employer names will be kept confidential.

A copy of the Shortage Occupation Questionnaire form has been distributed to employers by email and can also be found on the Public Information page of the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Employers are advised to complete the form and return as soon as possible, by no later than 29 January 2021. Please contact the Career Access and Economic Policy Assistant, Marcella Mittens, or Senior Economist, Amanda Curry Brown, on tel: 22470 or email: cash@sainthelena.gov.sh if you would like help completing the questionnaire or if you any have questions or comments.

6 January 2021