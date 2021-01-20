2021 Population and Housing Census – Update

A Population and Housing Census will be conducted on St Helena on Sunday, 7 February 2021.

The Census is a complete count of all persons and dwellings on the Island, and those who live on St Helena but are temporarily away. It is the most important statistical exercise undertaken on the Island – forming the basis for policy-making, planning, and resource allocation for the years ahead.

The Statistics team have worked closely with the GIS (Geographic Information System) team of the Infrastructure and Transport Directorate to produce the maps needed to identify where people live on St Helena. Enumerators have been selected and will be assigned to an area to deliver Census questionnaires to each household, and to assist with the completion of forms if needed.

Delivery of the questionnaires will take place from Saturday, 30 January, and during that week to ensure all households can complete the questionnaires on Census Night.

Forms will be collected by Enumerators during the following week from Monday, 8 February. The deadline for all census forms to be returned to the Statistics Office is Monday, 15 February.

If you have not received a form by Saturday, 6 February, please contact the Statistics Office on telephone 22138 and they will arrange to have one delivered.

The participation of everyone on St Helena in this important exercise is greatly appreciated.

20 January 2021