Waste Management Services – Operations Over Easter

Waste Management Services (WMS) will continue their operations over the Easter period:

Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection

All domestic and commercial waste collection services throughout April will remain unchanged. Customers are asked to ensure their bins are ready for emptying by 6am on their collection day. This includes Good Friday and Easter Monday for those residents who ordinarily have their waste collected on Fridays and Mondays. Late placement of bins may result in bins not being emptied.

Customers are reminded that all Easter Egg boxes must be flattened prior to waste collection, with large volumes of cardboard tied in bundles and left next to your bin for safe handling. WMS will not collect cardboard boxes that have not been suitably prepared. All other waste should be bagged and not placed loose into bins. Where possible, please sanitise your wheelie bins regularly to prevent infestation of maggots. WMS are not responsible for sanitising commercial or individual domestic wheelie bins.

Horse Point Landfill Site

The site will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public is encouraged to recycle as much of their waste prior to any disposal into the bulky waste cell. The Public Recycling Facility can receive plastics, glass, aluminium drink cans, scrap metal, wood, cooking & motor oil, tyres, cardboard, vehicle & domestic batteries, white goods, small electrical appliances, furniture, textiles and clothing. The public is advised not to use the Landfill Site during the hours of darkness due to the obvious hazards that exist.

Public Areas

All public areas and toilet cleaning services throughout April will remain unchanged. Please dispose of your litter in the bins provided for the protection of the environment, recycling as much aluminium drink cans, glass bottles and plastic as possible.

8 April 2020