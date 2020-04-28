The following is a public announcement from the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate:

The Roads Section would like to advise the public that verge cleaning works will be carried out from the Blue Hill Junction to the Blue Hill Bus Shelter from Saturday, 2 May, through to Friday, 8 May 2020, by Clint Stevens’ Contractors.

The road will remain open during these works, however, drivers may experience delays when accessing this area.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

28 April 2020