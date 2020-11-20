Update on Airlink flights between St Helena and South Africa

South Africa last week changed their entry requirements and has now reopened to all international travel, subject to the necessary health protocols in place including a negative COVID-19 test certificate not older than 72 hours before arrival to the country – similarly applicable to transit or departure.

This change in the South Africa entry and exit requirements now makes it possible for flights to operate between St Helena and OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Airport.

However, as St Helena has strict quarantine measures in place which limits the number of passengers able to travel to the Island and noting that St Helena Government (SHG) has committed to two further Titan Charter Flights in November/December 2020 and January 2021, it has been agreed by SHG and Airlink that Airlink will not operate any flights to the Island during this period.

Passengers who have already booked on the Airlink flights for December 2020 and January 2021 will be notified of the cancellation. For further information on bookings and general enquiries Airlink may be contacted on telephone number +27 11 451 7300 or via email: customercare@flyairlink.com or e-ticketing@flyairlink.com.

Further details on the resumption of the scheduled service between St Helena and South Africa will be issued in due course.

SHG/Airlink

20 November 2020