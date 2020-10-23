Successful ‘Walk All Over Cancer’

The Health Directorate held their ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ in support of Cancer Awareness month on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

The one-mile walk started from the General Hospital at 12.15pm and concluded at the Mule Yard. Approximately 80 people participated and were dressed in colours that represented the different Cancers.

Engagement Support Worker, Belinda Thomas, commented:

“It was lovely to see so many people turn up for this event as Cancer Awareness is very important to our community. Just walking a mile a day can be so beneficial to our health and well-being. Thanks to our cancer heroes for cutting the ribbon to start the ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ and to everyone else who came and showed their support.”

Notes to Editor

Regular physical activity can reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and Cancer. In addition, regular physical activity has been shown to help manage these conditions. Walking is a free and effective way to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine to support a healthy lifestyle and luckily on St Helena we have lots of beautiful walks that we can access daily!

Cancer heroes cutting ribbons to start the walk

Participants walking though Jamestown

#StHelena #WalkAllOverCancer #CancerAwareness #AltogetherHealthier

SHG

23 October 2020