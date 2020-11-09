St Helena Communications Licence Market Engagement

St Helena Government is looking to licence an international Communications Provider to provide a comprehensive portfolio of communication services to residential, business and Government bodies on the Island. The licence will be for a period of 10 years, commencing on 1 January 2023.

SHG has appointed Telecommunications Technical Consultants, CubeUltra, to assist in the review of the new licence and future procurement exercise.

CubeUltra on behalf of SHG are now approaching potential market suppliers to present the scope of the Telecoms licence opportunity and inviting comments on the scope and the commercial attractiveness of the proposition.

This is the precursor to issuing full tender documentation. A formal process to compete the licence will follow in the next few months. Any comments or suggestions received during the market testing stage may be used to inform the final documents that will form the invitation to apply.

The proposition document is available on the Public Information, Reports and Policies Page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Interested parties should contact CubeUltra via Tom Allen: tom.allen@cubeultra.com for further discussion and to register their interest.

#StHelena #TelecomsLicence #CubeUltra

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

9 November 2020