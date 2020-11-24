Spotlight on SHG Services – Issue 1 – Corporate Support Policy and Planning

Welcome to the first issue of SHG’s Spotlight on Services monthly newsletter. This month we’re placing the spotlight on the Corporate Support, Policy & Planning Section (CSPP).

CSPP provides a range of support services to other SHG Directorates. It also provides administrative and accounting support services to other sections within the Corporate Services Directorate as well as Judicial Services, Attorney General’s Chambers and the Governor’s Office and residence.

Other CSPP functions include Councils Support, Information Services, Press Office and Information Technology, Policy and Planning, Economics, Statistics, Performance Management, and Risk Management.

This month we take a look at key areas the CSPP are currently involved in.

SHG

