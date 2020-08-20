Special Meeting of the Land Development Control Authority



The Land Development Control Authority (LDCA) will hold a special meeting on Monday, 24 August 2020, at 10am at the St Helena Community College, Jamestown.

Meetings of the Authority are open to members of the public, applicants and objectors.



The Agenda and redacted version of the Handling Report will be available on the LDCA webpage: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/ldca/



Should you require assistance, please contact the Secretary of the Land Development Control Authority on telephone number 22270.



Applicants and objectors may speak at the meeting providing that a summary of the points to be raised has been submitted to the Secretary before the meeting.

LDCA

20 August 2020