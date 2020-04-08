Schools Closure Extended – End of term holidays brought forward

Parents and guardians are advised that the Education Committee has made the decision to extend the current Island Schools’ closure by bringing forward the End of Term holidays. This means that the term holidays for Term 2 will now start on Tuesday, 14 April, rather than Monday, 27 April 2020. The changes in the term times will support the examination programme to meet the new deadlines for external examinations as advised by Exam Boards.

Term 3 for all schools will therefore run as follows:

Week commencing Monday, 13 April – End of Term holidays for one week

Week commencing Monday, 20 April – All schools open for Term 3A

Week commencing Monday, 8 June – Mid Term holidays for two weeks

Week commencing Monday, 22 June – All schools open for Term 3B

Last day of School Year – Wednesday, 5 August 2020.

Parents and guardians are reassured that the Education Directorate will continue to practice and maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene. Measures will be in place to minimise the numbers of non-essential visitors to the schools.

The Education Committee would like to thank all parents and guardians for their continued support.

SHG

8 April 2020