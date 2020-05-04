Recall Of Green Giant Original Sweetcorn

The Health Directorate has received a notification that Green Giant Original Sweetcorn has been recalled by General Mills as a precautionary measure due to faulty seams which could potentially lead to food quality and safety issues.

This recall only relates to the 198g small cans and not the 340g large cans.

Merchants on-Island have advised that this item is currently not in stock in their outlets. However, the Health Directorate is asking all members of the public to check at home if they have this product, with the following details:

Name Green Giant Original Sweetcorn Weight 198g Batch code 293 1S1, 294 1S1, 295 1S1 Best before July 2023

If you do have this product at home with the above details, please do not consume but return it to the place it was bought from.

SHG

4 May 2020