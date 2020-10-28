Public Consultation on Draft Immigration Policy

The Draft Immigration Policy is out for Public Consultation until 11 December 2020.

The Immigration Working Group will be conducting a series of public consultation meetings and drop-in sessions to discuss the draft Policy starting on Monday, 2 November 2020.

The Draft Immigration Policy establishes the framework through which St Helena Government (SHG) will provide a high quality, customer oriented Immigration Service that facilitates and supports SHG’s principles of economic growth whilst continuing to ensure effective border control.

The draft Policy is the result of efforts by a Working Group with membership representing Elected Members, SHG’s Immigration Service, Enterprise St Helena and other SHG officers.

The public consultation meetings are scheduled to take place at 7pm on the following dates:

Date Venue Monday, 2 November Longwood Community Centre Tuesday, 3 November Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 4 November Silver Hill Bar Monday, 9 November HTH Community Centre Tuesday, 10 November Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 11 November St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Thursday, 12 November Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 16 November Blue Hill Community Centre Tuesday, 17 November St Mary’s Church, The Briars

The drop-in sessions are scheduled to take place at 2pm on the following dates:

Date Venue Friday, 13 November Drop-in Surgery – St Helena Community College Friday, 20 November Drop-in Surgery – Jamestown Market Friday, 27 November Drop-in Surgery – Jamestown Museum

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meetings and drop-in sessions to discuss and provide feedback on the Draft Immigration Policy.

Anyone wishing to make any written comment on the draft Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 11 December 2020.

The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre and the Public Library in Jamestown and is also available on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

