Police Appeal for Information – Broken window at the Castle

St Helena Police are currently appealing for information relating to a broken window at The Castle, Jamestown. This incident occurred between 6pm on Friday, 3 July, and 6am on Monday, 6 July 2020.

It would appear that this was a deliberate act and not an accident. The cost for materials and time for the repairs to this public property will have to be met from public funds. Any deliberate act of vandalism has a cost to the wider community either financially or through a reduction in services.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone acting suspiciously in The Castle area between these times.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Investigating Officers via email: christopher.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh or gerarda.pitlo@sainthelena.gov.sh or by calling Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

SHG

14 July 2020