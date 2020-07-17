Police Appeal for Information

THEFT OF FOUR OFF-ROAD TYRES

St Helena Police are currently investigating a case of theft, whereby a business premises in Jamestown was broken in to, resulting in the theft of four off-road tyres. This incident took place between 6.30pm on Wednesday, 15 July, and 10.30am on Thursday, 16 July 2020.

Should anyone have any information at all relating to this theft, regardless of how minor it may seem, you are urged to come forward. Information can be provided in the strictest of confidence to St Helena Police via telephone: 22626. Alternatively, you can email or speak to a Police Officer of your choice.

