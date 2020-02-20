Police Appeal for Information

BLUE COLOURED NISSAN 4X4

The following is a Public Announcement from the Police Directorate:

Further investigations by the St Helena Police Service, with regards to a Road Traffic Collision (RTC) that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 7 December 2019, have resulted in an interest in a blue coloured Nissan 4×4 vehicle believed to have been responsible for the damage to the safety wall in the High Rock area on Ladder Hill Road.

If you have any information relating to this vehicle and/or this incident, regardless of how minor it may seem, it can be provided in the strictest of confidence to the St Helena Police via telephone: 22626 or email: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively, you can speak with a Police Officer of your choice.

SHG

20 February 2020