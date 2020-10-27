Police and Fire Service Appeal for Information – Fire at Anne’s Place, Jamestown

The St Helena Police Service in conjunction with the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS) have launched an investigation into the circumstances of a fire that occurred at Anne’s Place, Castle Gardens, Jamestown, at about 11pm on Saturday, 24 October 2020.

Whilst a number of people who were inside the property at the time were uninjured, Police Officers were examined at the General Hospital as a result of smoke inhalation.

SHF&RS Brigade Manager, Alan Thomas, said:

“It is fortunate that the emergency services and members of the public who assisted reached this property before the fire spread to the main building. The consequences otherwise do not bear thinking about.”

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is leading the investigation into the circumstances of the fire and remain open minded as to the cause, which includes whether it may have been accidental, and is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to contact the CID office on tel: 22626 or email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh.

SHG

27 October 2020