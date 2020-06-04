Passport Applications – Update

HM Passport Office (HMPO) has informed the St Helena Immigration Service that they have recommenced the processing of applications for British Overseas Territories (St Helena) Passports as of Wednesday, 27 May 2020.

The passports will be processed as usual by HMPO, however a delay is likely in the delivery of newly issued passports to St Helena. Newly issued passports from HMPO to St Helena are delivered securely through the diplomatic mail service. Due to the Covid-19 related travel restrictions, the delivery of diplomatic mail to St Helena has become irregular.

Applications for British Passports are still not being accepted until further notice.

The British Overseas Territories (St Helena) Temporary Passports will continue to be issued by the St Helena Immigration Office in medical emergency cases only.

Should you require further information, please contact the Immigration Office at Coleman House on telephone number: 22626.

#StHelena #HMPO #PassportApplications

SHG

4 June 2020