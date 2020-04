The Post & Customer Services Centre would like to advise the public that confirmation has just been received regarding the carriage of mail on tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) flight to the UK. Therefore, Customers who wish to post mail for the UK are asked to do so by 4pm this afternoon. Please be advised that mail posted after this time will not make tomorrow’s flight. The P&CSC would like to apologise for the late notice, and the short timeframe for posting.

SHG

20 April 2020