Lower Rupert’s Extended Closure

Further to a Public Announcement regarding the closure of Lower Rupert’s, the public is advised that this closure has now been extended from the Rupert’s Jetty and Beach area up to Hay Town House. A 300m cordon is in place and all occupants in this area have been evacuated.

This area has been closed as a precautionary measure due to the discovery of a leak from one of the underground fuel lines while excavating for the fibre optic cable works.

This closure is immediate and up until Monday, 18 May 2020, in the first instance. The public will be kept updated.

SHG

15 May 2020