The Education Committee has made the decision to extend the closure of all Island schools on Monday, 30 March, through to and including Friday, 3 April 2020, in the first instance. This extension is as a result of the high level of concern expressed by parents and staff in relation to the spread of the current influenza on the Island.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to listen to the local media for further information.

SHG

28 March 2020