International Online Webinar – Thursday 26 November 2020

Come along and join us at the St Helena Community College, Education Learning Centre, Jamestown on Thursday, 26November 2020, from 7pm to 8.30pm for an international online webinar to learn about EUROTAST: a Marie Sklodowska-Curie doctoral training network on the history and contemporary legacies of the transatlantic slave trade.

The webinar will include presentations from the Project Co-ordinator, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen Hannes Schroeder and three EUROTAST fellows: Erna Johannesdottir, Judy Watson and Marcela Sandoval Velsasco who will be describing the programme; the outcomes of their studies on dental modification, migration histories and geographical origins of St Helena’s liberated Africans. Dr Andy Pearson archaeologist, led the excavation of the ‘Liberated African’ graveyards in Rupert’s Valley in 2008, and will give closing remarks.

The event is open to all. You can join the event at the St Helena Community College or alternatively you may want to join online. For further information or to join online please contact Rebecca (rebecca.cairns-wicks@sainthelena.gov.sh tel:22607) or Juliet (Juliet.Williams@tourism.co.sh tel 22158) for link details.

“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” – Dr Maya Angelou

25 November 2020