St Helena Immigration would like to advise the public that their office at Coleman House, Jamestown, will be closed for business on, Wednesday, 2 September 2020. All urgent queries can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller at Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

Normal opening times will resume on Thursday, 3 September 2020.

The St Helena Immigration Service would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience this closure might cause.

SHG

28 August 2020