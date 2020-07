The public is advised that the Half Tree Hollow Constituency meeting that was cancelled earlier this year has been rearranged to take place at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre on Wednesday, 22 July 2020, at 7pm.

Half Tree Hollow constituents are encouraged to attend this meeting to raise any issues they might have.

A second round of Island-wide constituency meetings will be announced shortly.

SHG

14 July 2020



