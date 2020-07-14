Draft Policy for Communications, Networks and Services until Public Consultation

The Economic Development Committee has agreed a draft Communications, Networks and Services Policy to be taken out for public consultation until Monday, 7 September 2020. The draft Policy and consultation questions are available online at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

The Communications, Networks and Services Policy has been developed to update the current Telecommunications Ordinance and set the framework to regulate the development of communication services on the Island and provide sustainable and reliable long-term benefit to the end-user.

The major changes to the Ordinance that the Policy recommends include:

Introducing a Universal Service Obligation to ensure that people and businesses on St Helena have access to services wherever they live on the Island and at an affordable cost

Introducing Consumer Safeguards and Quality of Service standards within licence agreements

within licence agreements Introducing Price Controls to represent good value for consumers

to represent good value for consumers Introducing a Cable Landing Licence for future subsea cable landings

for future subsea cable landings Introducing a Communications Regulator to supervise and enforce compliance with conditions placed on licensees.

If you would like to respond to this consultation, please respond through our online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Draft_Communication_Policy_Consultation or by email to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, via: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phone on (+290 22470). A public information session is also being organised and further details will be issued shortly.

Notes to Editors

In December 2019 SHG signed a contract with Google to secure a Branch in Phase 1 of the Equiano Cable.

The broadband service provided from the Branch will be a transformational improvement for St Helena.

Naturally, the Telecommunications Ordinance needs to be refreshed to get the most out of St Helena’s transformational digital modernisation. In doing that, a Draft Policy for Communications, Networks and Services has been developed to set the framework by which to update the Telecommunications Ordinance.

SHG

14 July 2020