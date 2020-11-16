Draft Immigration Policy 2020 – Key Consultation Points

The draft Immigration Policy 2020 is currently out for public consultation until Friday, 11 December 2020. Members of the public are being invited to provide their views and comments on key points for discussion in the draft Policy.

Each week we will focus on a key consultation point. This week we look at proposed changes to entry controls for persons in service of the Crown and their partners/dependents:

Anyone wishing to make any comment on this consultation point or other points in the draft Policy may do so in writing to Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 11 December 2020.

The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre, Public Library, from the Castle Reception in Jamestown and can also be obtained from Nicole Plato via the above email address or on tel: 22470. An electronic copy is available on the Public Consultation page of the SHG Website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

Please check local media for dates and times of upcoming public meetings and drop-in sessions. Also check out the promo TV channel, listen out for radio interviews and view posters in key locations.

16 November 2020