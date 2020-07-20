Draft Communications Networks and Services Policy – Public Information Session

A public information session to discuss the draft Communications Networks and Services Policy, which is currently out for public consultation, will take place at the Museum, Jamestown, on Tuesday, 4 August, at 5.30pm. All are invited to attend.

The draft Policy and consultation questions are available online at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/ If you would like to respond to this consultation, please respond through our online survey via: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Draft_Communication_Policy_Consultation by email to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, via: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phone on (+290 22470) by no later than Monday, 7 September 2020.

SHG

20 July 2020