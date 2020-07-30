St Helena Government

Draft Communications Networks and Services Policy – Public Information Session, Change of time

30 July 2020

The public information session to discuss the draft Communications Networks and Services Policy scheduled to take place at the Museum, Jamestown, on Tuesday, 4 August 2020, will now take place at 7pm and not 5.30pm as previously announced. All are invited to attend.

The draft Policy and consultation questions are available online at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/ If you would like to respond to this consultation, please respond through our online survey via: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Draft_Communication_Policy_Consultation by email to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, via: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phone on (+290 22470) by no later than Monday, 7 September 2020.

29 July 2020

