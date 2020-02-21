St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

21 February 2020

The public is advised that Elected Members will be holding a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:

Venue Date
Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 2 March
Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 4 March
Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 5 March
St Mary’s Church, The Briars Friday, 6 March
St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Monday, 9 March
Jamestown  Community Centre Tuesday, 10 March
Levelwood Venue (TBC) Wednesday, 11 March
Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 12 March
Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Friday, 13 March

