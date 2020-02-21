21 February 2020
The public is advised that Elected Members will be holding a round of constituency meetings during March.
These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm on the following dates and times:
|Venue
|Date
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Monday, 2 March
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 4 March
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Thursday, 5 March
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Friday, 6 March
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Monday, 9 March
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Tuesday, 10 March
|Levelwood Venue (TBC)
|Wednesday, 11 March
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Thursday, 12 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Friday, 13 March
SHG
21 February 2020