Community & District Roads Grants 2020/2021

The Infrastructure & Transport Directorate would like to advise the public that limited funding for Community and District Roads is now available.

Every successful application may receive a grant of up to £2,500 for raw materials. Residents will be responsible for arranging the spreading of materials and the necessary works.

The Environment & Natural Resources Committee has decided that due to the limited funding, priority for grants will be given to vulnerable and disabled persons in our community to improve access to their homes. Therefore, it is essential that any applications in this respect are supported by a certificate from the Occupational Therapist or a Medical Officer confirming the level of disability.

Application forms can be collected from Essex House, Jamestown, and should be completed and returned by noon on Friday, 25 September 2020. All applications received at that time will then be assessed, scored and prioritised accordingly.

SHG

7 August 2020