The St Helena Community College (SHCC) would like to advise the public that their IT Suite and conference facilities will be closed for this week, commencing today, Monday 19 October.

This closure is to enable maintenance works to be carried out on the SHCC network.

The IT Suite will reopen as normal on Monday, 26 October 2020.

The SHCC apologises for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

19 October 2020