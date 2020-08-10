Applications for Chevening Scholarship Awards 2021-2022 open from 3 September

Applications for the 2021-2022 Chevening Scholarship Awards will open this year from 3September to 3 November.

Fully funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Chevening Scholarships are aimed at those with leadership potential needed to create a better future within their respective countries. The programme is open to over 160 eligible countries around the world which includes St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. The programme allows candidates to study for a Master’s degree in the UK for a period of one year, with the next round of studies commencing in September/October 2021.

Is there certain criteria that must be met before I can apply?

Yes, you must be a citizen of St Helena, Ascension or Tristan da Cunha

You must have completed all components of an undergraduate degree to gain entry at postgraduate level

You must have at least two years’ work experience

You must not have studied in the UK previously with funding from a UK government-funded scholarship

have studied in the UK previously with funding from a UK government-funded scholarship You must return to your country after your study in the UK for a minimum period of two years.

Further information on Chevening can be found by visiting www.chevening.org which includes how to find eligible courses, the online application system and the application timetable.

You may also contact Chevening Officer, Kerry Lane, at the Governor’s Office on +290 22308 or email Kerry.Lane@fco.gov.uk who will be able to assist with your queries.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

10 August 2020