St Helena’s Day Celebrations Cancelled

St Helena’s Day 2020 falls on Thursday, 21 May, and as usual the day will be observed with a public holiday. However this year Elected Members have made the difficult decision to advise Event Organisers to cancel the traditional St Helena’s Day Celebrations.

Over the past 13 years the St Helena’s Day Celebrations have been organised by Non-Government Organisation New Horizons, who has provided the Island community with several much anticipated activities, including the themed parade, live music and stalls to celebrate the Island’s national day – often drawing a crowd of over one thousand.

Due to the current St Helena Government Social Distancing guidance on keeping large social gatherings to a minimum and the unpredictability of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, it was deemed appropriate to cancel the celebrations this year.

Elected Members would like to thank the St Helena public in advance for their understanding during these uncertain times.

SHG

29 April 2020