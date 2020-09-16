St Helena Weekly Police Report

WEEK OF 7 – 13SEPTEMBER 2020

During the week of Monday, 7, to Sunday, 13 September 2020, Police dealt with a total of 42 reports, resulting in five arrests.

Seven domestic reports were made, which resulted in three arrests. Pending further investigations, arrested persons have all been bailed to return to Police at a later date.

Two reports were made of a person being drunk in a public place. The person was arrested and medical attention was required due to the level of intoxication. Following this, the person was charged with the offence and will appear before the Magistrate’s Court. The public is reminded that being intoxicated to such an extent that you are incapable is a risk to not only yourself but also to others. Always drink responsibly.

A report was made of a person using insulting words towards another, it was established that the offence being committed was harassment, alarm, and distress. This matter is under investigation.

A further arrest was made after investigations were carried out concerning a report of sexual assault. Due to further investigations being required, the person has since been bailed.

Two separate reports were made for child safety, requiring a multi-agency approach.

A report of a breach of conditions was made and dealt with.

A report of anti-social behaviour in the Castle Gardens was made. Evidence is currently being gathered to establish the facts.

The Sea Rescue team was deployed to assist Police, resulting in evidence being collected which supports an ongoing investigation.

A report of an activated fire alarm was made. The St Helena Fire & Rescue Service was called to deal with the report, which turned out to be a false alarm.

A report was made that a vehicle was emitting excessive smoke, however, due to the details being vague, Police could not carry out an investigation. The public is advised that if you wish to make an anonymous report, please ensure that all the details are provided and that any questions asked are answered in order for Police to be able to investigate the report.

Due to high winds over the weekend, reports of fallen trees were made and dealt with by the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division (ANRD).

A minor road traffic collision was reported and dealt with.

A report of a wandering dog was made. The dog was impounded and the matter was dealt with. Dogs being allowed to wander and/or trespass onto property is a concern that poses a risk to the public as well as the dog. Please remember to keep your dog under control.

Should you have a report please call Police Headquarters on tel: 22626. Controllers will take your report details and make an assessment, which will then be followed up by a Police Officer. Details are pertinent, therefore please be patient and understanding when you are asked for information.

Until next week – Stay Safe!

