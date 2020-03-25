St Helena Water Levels

Over the last week, St Helena’s water consumption levels have fluctuated. There were three days where water consumption was below 1000 cubic metres and four days where consumption rates were above the target level.

Stored water volume Island-wide is currently at 47.8% (55,240 cubic metres) while in Red Hill it is 26%(16, 884 cubic metres). However, if water consumption levels remain above 1000 cubic metres, our stored water volume will quickly decline. It is therefore very important that we keep our water use to essential needs only.

Please use water responsibly, including when washing hands.

Remember, we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform Connect Saint Helena immediately.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

#StHelena #WaterShortage #EveryDropCounts

St Helena Resilience Forum

25 March 2020