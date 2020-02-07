St Helena Government to subsidise freight tariffs on essential goods for Voyage 26 of the MV Helena

SHG to subsidise provisions, reefers, raw building materials and animal feed on Voyage 26 of the MV Helena

SHG continues to work with key stakeholders to determine whether there can be a continued subsidy from the new financial year

St Helena Government (SHG) will subsidise certain shipments on Voyage 26 of the MV Helena. This is due to an increase in freight tariffs as a result of the 2020 Global Sulphur Limit legislation which has meant the MV Helena must purchase more expensive Marine Gas Oil to comply with the new law.

The following commodities arriving on Voyage 26 will be subsidised:

Provisions

Reefers

Raw building materials (Timber, Metal, Cement)

Animal feed.

General and hazardous goods along with vehicles and personal effects will not be subsidised and freight tariffs will be at the full rate.

The impact of the Sulphur Limit legislation has meant that an extra £375 has been applied to each container since the last voyage of the MV Helena. SHG has agreed to subsidise this difference for containers containing essential goods on Voyage 26 to mitigate the impact these increased charges will have on the public.

SHG continues to work with key stakeholders to determine whether there can be a continued subsidy from the new financial year. Any further subsidy will be subject to funding being made available.

Background information is available at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2019/11/2020-global-sulphur-limit-legislation/

#StHelena #MVHelena

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

7 February 2020