A new stamp issue – ‘Seven Wonders of St Helena’ – has been released by the Post & Customer Services Centre.

The stamp issue depicts the seven places or entities that St Helena is renowned for, such as Jacob’s Ladder and the Whale Sharks, and consists of the following:

Seven valued stamps (15p, 25p, 30p, 50p, 60p, 80p and £1.00)

First Day Cover (£5.00)

All new St Helena stamp issues can be found here.

Local customers can purchase merchandise from the Post & Customer Services Centre in Jamestown. Overseas customers can place an order using the following email address: GShaw@cascophilatelic.com.

SHG

14 February 2019