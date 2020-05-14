Lower Rupert’s Closure

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Works to lay ducting for St Helena’s fibre optic cable has commenced at Rupert’s Beach. In light of these works, and further to previous announcements, it has become necessary to temporarily close the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the Wharf, Jetty and Beach area until further notice.

A manned barrier will be in place adjacent to Wicked Wahoo. Access to Lower Rupert’s will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public will be kept updated as to when Lower Rupert’s will re-open.

SHG

14 May 2020