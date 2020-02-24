Language And Literacy Development Training Delivered To Island Primary Schools

Rose Brooks from Babcock LDP was recently on-Island to deliver a language and literacy development training course to the three Island Primary Schools – Pilling, St Paul’s and Harford.

Rose spent one week at each of the Primary Schools delivering the course.

Over the week, Rose was able to observe how well each School had put into practice a range of teaching strategies and support for phonics, oral language and literacy. Rose also worked with Teaching Assistants to review programmes of support for individual children. The main focus was on setting up the Language Link intervention to support children who need more input for their language skills.

Teachers and Teaching Assistants took part in various training sessions throughout the week – a phonics workshop, language training and use of the Communicate in Print symbol programme to make visual resources.

A workshop was also held for parents. The theme was promoting enjoyment for reading, with the main message that oracy can be promoted through books alongside of decoding.

Babcock Advisory Teacher, Rose Brooks, commented:

“It was amazing to meet all the staff who I have worked with over the years. I enjoyed getting to know the staff, pupils and parents so much. It was exciting to see the strategies being implemented in classrooms, which I feel sure will benefit the children’s language and literacy development. Thank you for this wonderful experience.”







SHG

24 February 2020