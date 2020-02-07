Exco Meeting – Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 11 February 2020, at 10.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:

Public Solicitors Fees

Development Application – Proposed modular Cable Landing Station, Manholes and Ducting, Rupert’s Bay

Development Application – Proposed Installation of Three Wind Turbines and Energy Storage System at Deadwood Plain

Development Application – Comprehensive Development Area to Provide Access Road, Residential Service Plots for Private and Social Housing, Community Facilities Amenity Open Space and Retail Shop at Bunkers Hill

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Derek Thomas, Russell Yon and Cruyff Buckley (in the absence of Clint Beard who is on overseas business).

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

#StHelena #ExCoMeeting

SHG

7 February 2020