Bottom Woods West Comprehensive Development Area

Works have commenced on the Comprehensive Development Area (CDA) at Bottom Woods West, located near Reggie’s Takeaway. This follows approval of Plans for the CDA by the Land Development Control Authority (LDCA) in late 2019.

The Bottom Woods CDA site can accommodate 40 plots in total but due to current constraints on the sewerage system, 28 developments will be accommodated at this time. The road edges for part of this site is currently being pegged out.

It is anticipated that some of the plots will be sold to qualifying local residents and others sold at market value. Eligible local residents can qualify for up to 50% discount on the market value price of the plot, depending on their income. It is anticipated that these plots will become available at some point during this year.

It is also planned to construct up to six Government Landlord Houses on this site. Plans are currently being prepared for Building Regulation approval and an advert for Expressions of Interest for contractors to undertake the building works has been issued.

Members of the public should note that access to the Bottom Woods CDA is restricted while construction works are underway.

Notes to Editor:

CDAs are designed for making optimal use of land (12-25 dwellings per hectare) with the aim of establishing and developing sustainable communities. The Bottom Woods CDA is one of six identified in the Land Development Control Plan 2012. Other CDAs are in Half Tree Hollow, Bunkers Hill, Head O’Wain, Blue Hill and near the ex-Radio St Helena Station in St Paul’s.

#StHelena #CDA

SHG

21 February 2020