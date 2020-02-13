Average Daily Consumption Increases

Despite recent rainfall, there has been no increase in surface flows to the Island’s reservoirs which remain dangerously low at around 37%. It would still take at least a few weeks of heavy rainfall for surface flows to increase and stocks to replenish.

Average daily consumption over the past week has risen to above 1,000 cubic metres per day. This level of water consumption cannot continue if we wish to maintain our current water supply.

It is important to ensure everyone is aware of our water shortage. The public is encouraged to spread the word to visitors and ensure they keep water use to essential needs only.

Connect Saint Helena (CSH) will continue pumping water to Island reservoirs to ensure stocks do not run dry.

The community is reminded that we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH on tel: 22255 immediately.

A dry Jamestown Run due to lack of rainfall

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible

#StHelena #WaterShortage #EveryDropCounts

St Helena Resilience Forum

13 February 2020