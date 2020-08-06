World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated each year from 1 to 7 August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. The Health Directorate held a Breastfeeding Day at Anne’s Place on Wednesday, 5 August 2020. Midwives, Rosemary Mittens and Erika Bowers, hosted the event for new mothers and mothers-to-be to discuss breastfeeding and share their views and personal experiences.

Midwife, Rosemary Mittens, gave an introductory speech, followed by various prize activities. Both Midwives shared their knowledge and advice and voiced the importance of breastfeeding to the nine enthusiastic mothers (eight mothers and one mother-to-be).

Midwife, Rosemary Mittens demonstrating breastfeeding

Rosemary explained:

“Breastfeeding is very important as there are so many benefits for both the baby and the mother such as preventing breast, uterine and ovarian cancers and osteoporosis in the mothers and preventing obesity, diabetes, infections and allergies in the babies. Because of all the benefits it is very important on the Island, especially with the increased cases of diabetes and obesity. There are no Island breastfeeding statistics at this present time but, I quote ‘Breastfeeding is increasing and has improved on St Helena’.”

Mother-to-be, Ricki Williams, commented:

“It was a very informative day. I learnt a lot and look forward to what’s to come.”

Second time Mother, Cheryl Morice, added:

“The event was very helpful and it was good to meet other mums who are breastfeeding and just to share experiences about breastfeeding. It’s a wonderful thing for a mother to be able to do and I’m glad I’m able to do this with my daughter.”

Mothers participating the in Breastfeeding Quiz

Second time Mothers with Mother-to-be

Rosemary said:

“From today’s event we had a good turnout and everyone appeared to have enjoyed themselves. The highlight for me was that everyone participated and could voice their experience of breastfeeding and in confidence while breastfeed their babies during the event.”

The Midwives concluded:

“We felt that the theme ‘Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet’ was achieved and we could come away from there feeling we, as Midwives, are giving the support that is required for breastfeeding and will continue to promote this, however challenging it is.”

Camilla with her daughter

Midwives, Rosemary Mittens and Erika Bowers

The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2020 is ‘Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet’. In line with this theme, the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are calling on governments to protect and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support.

