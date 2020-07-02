Workshop to discuss St Helena Tuna Fishery Status & Management Advice Report

Fisheries stakeholders, the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Directorate’s (ENR&P) marine and fisheries team and a number of Elected Members yesterday afternoon attended a workshop led by the Blue Belt team to discuss the St Helena Tuna Fishery Status and Management Advice report recently released by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) as part of the UK Government’s Blue Belt programme. The production of the report follows a five-year period of tuna tagging across multiple programmes, collates data from historic local landings, local knowledge and at sea observer data from biological sampling.

A presentation of the key components of the Report was provided by Cefas and there was opportunity for all involved to ask questions, seek clarification where necessary and generally to comment on the contents of the Report. The St Helena Government and Blue Belt teams are hopeful that stakeholders were able to be further informed on the Report and its use to inform fisheries management going forward.

Stakeholders also have the added opportunity of providing written comments to the Blue Belt team by Friday afternoon for their consideration before the Report is finalised.

Image: Satellite tracks of Yellowfin tuna tagged within St Helena’s waters as part of the programme.

