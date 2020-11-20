White Ribbon Campaign Stall

An awareness raising campaign – ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against Domestic Abuse – is being organised by the UN Development Programme Safe Haven Project and the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate.

As part of the Campaign, a White Ribbon Stall will be set up in front of the Canister, Jamestown, on Monday, 23 November, and Tuesday, 24 November 2020, between 10.30am and 1pm.

The stall will have White Ribbon Campaign merchandise on-sale, including T-shirts, key rings, mugs and pens. Proceeds from the merchandise sold will be donated to the Making Ends Meet charity. Raffle tickets, in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity, will also be on-sale. Prizes include an iced cake, a mini food hamper, a tin of Quality Streets, a clock with a St Helena picture inserted, a White Ribbon Campaign mug and a bottle of Chamdor. White Ribbons will be available and distributed. There will also be an opportunity for persons to sign pledges whereby they will commit to ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against domestic abuse.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

Notes to Editor:

Around the world, White Ribbon awareness focusses on men taking a stand against domestic violence. The St Helena White Ribbon Campaign Committee has chosen to change the focus from targeting males and decided that the aim and vision is to use the voices of both males and females of St Helena to encourage all on the Island to ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against all kinds of abuse, irrespective of gender and age. This is also an opportunity to raise awareness of violence by working together to prevent violence and to make sure our communities and homes are safe for everyone.

SHG

20 November 2020